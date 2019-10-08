Health & Fitness

CDC concerned not enough pregnant women getting flu shot, Tdap vaccine

NEW YORK -- There's a health alert as we head into cold and flu season.

Health officials are concerned not enough pregnant women are getting vaccinated.

The CDC says 65% of pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting flu or whooping cough vaccines.

Officials say, unless otherwise told not to get the vaccine by a doctor, all pregnant women should get the flu vaccine.

The CDC also says pregnant women should get Tdap, the combination vaccine that helps prevents whooping cough.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucdcwhooping coughpregnancyflu preventionflu season
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CSULB threat: Suspect in custody, shelter-in-place lifted
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
Massive flames engulf La Verne home, nearby brush
Health problems major issue for unsheltered homeless people, study says
Woman injured, dog killed in Torrance hit-and-run crash
Rape suspect arrested after allegedly picking women from WeHo club
'Dancing with the Stars': Dance-by-dance recap
Show More
Penalty phase underway in 'Hollywood Ripper' trial
2 arrested after 'student-on-student assault' at IE middle school
Large crane collapses, falls onto several homes in Long Beach
Dodgers lose 6-1 against Nationals in NLDS Game 4
Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US
More TOP STORIES News