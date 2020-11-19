Coronavirus

CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its guidance Thursday to recommend that Americans do not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

CDC guidance already said celebrating with your household or virtually but this goes a step further to actively recommend against travel.

Dr. Fauci warns Thanksgiving gatherings pose high risk for COVID-19

"Right now especially as we're seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time," CDC COVID-19 incident manager Dr. Henry Walke says.

Earlier this month, the CDC predicted the U.S. would hit at least 250,000 deaths by Thanksgiving weekend.

The country hit that grim marker on Wednesday. Now the latest weekly forecast is out: Between 276,000 and 298,000 deaths by Dec. 12.
