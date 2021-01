Cedars-Sinai offers program to treat lingering effects from COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Michael Daignault with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center says he is seeing patients who continue to struggle with organ inflammation and other long-term effects from COVID-19, known as "long haulers."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cedars Sinai Medical Center has a new COVID-19 Recovery Program to help people deal with lingering symptoms from the virus.Doctors have seen many patients who initially had a very mild illness -- but then later experience long-term effects from the coronavirus.Some of those persistent symptoms can include shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, prolonged loss of taste or smell, brain fog, anxiety and depression.The program includes an in-person evaluation with a specialist.Patients must be referred by a doctor.Information on how to make an appointment and other details available here.