Coronavirus

Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus in NYC remembered as hero, family says

A Chicago-born health care worker died this week after serving patients at a New York City hospital overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kious Kelly, an assistant nurse manager at the Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan, died Tuesday from the virus after he got sick two weeks ago, multiple friends said in social media posts.

Kelly's sister Marya told ABC7 her brother died a hero, not a victim.

Marya said Kelly loved his patients and his staff deeply, and loved that he was helping others.

Marya said she and Kelly were both born in Chicago, and moved from the area when they were toddlers.

The two were inseparable growing up, and Kelly always knew he wanted to help people, Marya said.

"This growing crisis is not abating and has already devastated hundreds of families in New York and turned our frontline professionals into true American heroes," the hospital system said in a statement following Kelly's death. "Today, we lost another hero - a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
