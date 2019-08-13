Children receive free vaccines before new school year

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Saban Community Clinic has opened its doors Monday for a free vaccination drive before Los Angeles Unified School District schools begin a new school year next week.
The clinic at the Hollywood Health Center offered everything from flu shots to vaccines for whopping cough.
Responding to the debated health risk associated with vaccinations, Dr. Yanina Queen says it's more dangerous not to do it.
"I've never seen any side effects," says Queen. "My 14-year- old daughter is completely up-to-date with all of her vaccines... I strongly believe in the importance of vaccinations."
The vaccination drive ran through 8 p.m. Monday. Parents were required to bring their photo IDs and children's immunization records and insurance cards. You can find the Saban Community Clinic at 5205 Melrose Ave.
If you missed Monday's event, you can get more information about how to get vaccinated by visiting the Saban Community Clinic's website.
