HEALTH & FITNESS

Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Recall for children's Advil.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare has issued a voluntary recall of some Children's Advil products because of unclear labeling and overdose concerns.

Pfizer said that one lot of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum bottles in 4 fluid ounce sizes was recalled after customer complaints that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters.

The drug company said too much dosing can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

The bottles have an expiration date of November 20, 2020. They were sold throughout the United States between May and June.

If you have one of those bottles, return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at (800) 88-Advil (1-800-882-3845) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern Time from Monday through Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallproduct recallschildren's healthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
App helps provide home doctor visits for allergies
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Staffer at IE elementary school diagnosed with active tuberculosis
Just breathe: Meet your yoga needs with these 4 Los Angeles newcomers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bill to make California first state to end bail before trial
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
VIDEO: Ohio exterminator clears nearly 1,000 hornets from car
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester
Proposed underground tunnel to Dodger Stadium gets public hearing
Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media
Show More
Manhattan Beach police looking for rape suspect
App helps provide home doctor visits for allergies
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Hunter severely mauled by black bear in San Bernardino Mountains
2 suspects arrested in ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach
More News