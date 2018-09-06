HEALTH & FITNESS

Chino Hills High School student's suicide attempt spurs action and prevention

By
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A week after starting his sophomore year at Chino Hills High School, 15-year-old Maxwell Clue attempted to take his life by hanging himself.

The popular teen - by all appearances - was a happy kid who enjoyed Legos, his family and playing on his school's water polo team.

"There is no sign. My son was not depressed, my son was not bullied, my son had a bunch of friends. We are still in shock," said Max's father, Jorge Clue.

The teen survived the attempted suicide. He remains in critical but stable condition at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Clue said at first his family was unwilling to disclose what happened to Max, but decided to share their story in the hopes of preventing another family from going through what they are now experiencing.

"All you can do is sit and watch the doctors and nurses treat your son. There is nothing you can do. Why not try doing something before," Clue said.

Nationally, teenage suicide rates are trending up. Last month, four students in Rancho Cucamonga took their own lives. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the suicides were not connected.

Chino Hills High School is taking action with the development of a Mindfulness Resource Center. They are raising money through a GoFundMe account, which can be accessed at gofundme.com/chino-hills-wellness-center.

"In talking with my students on campus, they expressed to me that they wanted a safe place," Principal Isabel Brenes said. "If they feel like that this is not enough...we have our psychologist that is right in that room."

Clue hopes the center will help bring more awareness to the issue of suicide prevention.

On Sept. 11, Chino Valley Unified School District will host a suicide prevention workshop for the community starting at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at Chino Hills High School and childcare will be provided.

The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health has a 24-7 crisis hotline for anyone in need of help. The number is (909) 386-8256.
