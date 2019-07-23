Circle of Health

CHLA Motion Analysis Lab helps young athletes avoid common overuse injuries

By
Doctors report that they're seeing more and more kids - at younger ages - getting sidelined by sports injuries, and they worry it's becoming a troubling trend.

A unique motion analysis lab at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is helping pediatricians treat young athletes.

Eleven-year-old Gus Armstrong loves competition. In his age group in the 800 meter race, Gus is ranked 4th regionally and 12th nationwide.

But during one practice, he felt acute pain in his right calf and foot.

"And it ended up being my right Achilles tendon," Gus said.

Dr. Tracy Zaslow, medical director of the Children's Orthopaedic Center Sports Medicine Program at CHLA said, "We see a lot of injuries in kids who are getting more and more active in sports at younger ages."

After Gus recovered, he re-injured himself.

His mother, Roslyn Simpson said, "He was performing at a high level. And for the injury to happen like it did in the middle of the season, it set him back."

Zaslow and her sports medicine team brought Gus into their motion analysis lab.

"We actually look at how they move, how they run, how they jump, how they do certain sports specific activities." Zaslow said, "And we can access their movements into 3D images."

The team identified the first mistake Gus was making.

"When I was running, I would crossover my feet," he said,

Straightening his stride increased his speed. Gus also wasn't firing his glute muscles and his knees were collapsing in. Doctors gave him exercises to help him adjust.

Zaslow said, "That can actually change their mechanics and help them so they won't be doing those errors any longer."

Zaslow also suggests playing more than one sport. Studies show kids who play multiple sports have less injuries.

"By doing multiple sports you build muscle in different areas. You get different strengths and flexibilities," she said.

CHLA plans to take this technology on the road to educate more young athletes.

"If we can get the right bio-mechanics from the beginning, we'd be hoping to avoid those injuries down the road," she said.

For now, Gus' focus is on the Junior Olympics and he hopes Sunday to go for even more gold.

"I wanna go to the Olympics and win a gold medal," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessexercisemedicalchildren's hospital los angelescircle of healthathletes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
3-minute workouts help fight health challenges of sedentary lifestyle
Santa Monica, Malibu offering free sunscreen at 50 kiosks
Could an app help you sleep better?
CBD safety: What you should know before trying CBD products
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI serves search warrant at LADWP and City Hall
Trump announces $1.37 trillion budget deal with Democrats
Woman records as neighbor is detained by ICE in Echo Park
60 Fwy to be shut down over multiple weekends
Victim of Glendale hammer attack now in coma, police say
Utah man pleads not guilty in killing of Deputy Joseph Solano
3-minute workouts help fight health challenges of sedentary lifestyle
Show More
4.2 earthquake strikes near Twentynine Palms
LAPD motor officer, bicyclist injured in crash in Encino
Victorville Caltrans sign displays 'Trump 2020' message
47 tons of marijuana disposed after major pot busts in Perris
VIDEO: Dramatic lightning streak shoots across sky in D.C.
More TOP STORIES News