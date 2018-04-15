HEALTH & FITNESS

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD

EMBED </>More Videos

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a progressive disease that makes it difficult to breathe. (Shutterstock)

The Bush family announced Sunday that former First Lady Barbara Bush has decided not to seek further medical treatment as she battles COPD and congestive heart failure.

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a progressive disease that makes it difficult to breathe, according to the National Institute of Health. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, increased mucus production and chest tightness.

The slowly developing disease impacts how the lungs interact with air flowing through them, reducing the amount of oxygen that the lungs can absorb and the amount of CO2 that they can rid themselves of.

Many people do not realize they have COPD until the disease has progressed to its later stages, according to the American Lung Association. The associated shortness of breath is often dismissed as simply a sign of aging.

Three-fourths of those with COPD are smokers, according to NIH, although those who have had long-term exposure to irritants like pollution and chemical fumes can also develop the disease. It can also be caused by a rare genetic condition. Many (but not all) COPD patients have both emphysema and chronic bronchitis, though one is usually worse than the other.

COPD is among the leading causes of death the United States. There are 16 million people in the United States who have been diagnosed with COPD, according to the NIH.

While there are ways to slow the disease's progress, there is no known cure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthAmerican Lung Associationbarbara bushscience
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News