Circuit training gym 9Round Fitness now open in UC Irvine

A global circuit training chain has opened a new outpost in the neighborhood. Located at 4255 Campus Drive, Suite A108, in UC Irvine's University Center, the newcomer is called 9Round Fitness.
The workout spot -- with additional locations across the world -- utilizes "a kickboxing-themed fitness program that incorporates functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens," says the company on its website.
Classes are 30 minutes in length and consist of nine different workout stations developed by world champion kickboxer Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson and his wife, Heather.
Workouts change daily and range from strength training to ab and core strengthening. (Visit the website here for more information.)
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new circuit training gym seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Charles S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "This is the best workout ever. It's fast, efficient and effective. No BS, just hard work and sweat!"
"The workouts are excellent along with the trainers!" wrote Yelper Edward L. "They push you to try your hardest even when you feel like giving up! I highly recommend this place if you're looking for confidence, improvement in both your mental and physical state, and partnership!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 9Round Fitness is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on weekends.
