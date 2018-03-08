CIRCLE OF HEALTH

City of Hope researchers developing breakthrough leukemia treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers at City of Hope are working on what they believe could be a breakthrough in the treatment of one form of leukemia. (KABC)

By
There's been a potentially big breakthrough in the treatment of leukemia.

Local researchers at City of Hope are developing a treatment for chronic myelogenous leukemia that may one day eradicate it.

Each and every day, Diana Dewees takes an anti-cancer drug called a Tyrosine-Kinase inhibitor or TKI.

Dewees said she'll have to take it "for the rest of my life."

Without it, her CML or chronic myelogenous leukemia, could come back.

She's been taking drugs to fight leukemia for 10 years, but sometimes TKIs stop working. Then the only other option is a stem-cell transplant.

And that can be a very risky, and long procedure.

But now Dr. Guido Marcucci and his colleague Dr. Bin Zhang have developed a new drug called Miristen that targets leukemia stem cells. In animal studies, researchers saw that combining Miristen with TKIs made the cancer cells disappear.

Marcucci said, "and it would be pills that would keep the leukemia in check and basically just have a normal life."

Doctors are always concerned that the leukemia will come back if the TKI treatment is stopped.

This one-two punch with Miristin could potentially send the disease into permanent remission.

Marcucci confirmed, "yes,it could be a cure."

Dewees says the idea is exciting, and she'd be happy to participate.

"I would gladly be a guinea pig," she said.

City of Hope researchers believe this combined therapy could also treat other forms of leukemia as well as other types of cancer.

"We feel there's a potential for other tumors," Marcucci said.

While it will take about one to two years to bring Miristen to human clinical trials, Marcucci says the initial studies in the lab look very promising.

It gives immense hope to patients like Dewees.

She said, "the progress has been terrific and it sounds like maybe there's a chance of eradicating it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthleukemiamedical research
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News