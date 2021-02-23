COVID-19 vaccine

City-run vaccination sites reopen in Los Angeles after weather delays, supply issues force closure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vaccination sites run by the city of Los Angeles reopened Tuesday after being forced to close for a few days due to shipping and supply issues.

Last week, the city had to postpone at least 12,500 vaccination appointments at the six largest city-run sites, including Dodger Stadium, because shipments were delayed by icy weather across the country. At least 60,000 doses were held up by delays in Tennessee and Kentucky.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the doses were being shipped and that vaccine appointments would resume Tuesday. Sites reopened at Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, San Fernando Park, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and Crenshaw Christian Center.

However, the city is providing mostly second dose appointments, with a limited number of first dose appointments this week.

Those who had appointments postponed as a result should have been notified about rescheduling. More information can be found here.

COVID vaccine eligibility codes improperly used in Los Angeles, report says
The vaccination sites run by L.A. County were not impacted by the weather delays. As of Monday, a total of 1,770,505 doses had been administered in the county, including more than 50,000 second doses.

While the supply is expected to remain tight, there could be relief if the federal government gives authorization to a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which unlike others is a single-dose regimen, as early as this week.

Meanwhile, the county's vaccination efforts will ramp up significantly next week, when eligibility expands to three classes of essential workers: those in education and child care, food and agriculture service and law enforcement and emergency services. Those groups include a total of about 1.3 million people.

City News Service contributed to this report.
