FDA clinical trial injects your own belly fat into knee joint in lieu of knee replacement surgery for pain relief

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Steven Sampson, founder of Orthohealing Center in Los Angeles, has been using bone marrow injectables for 13 years to help clients get out of pain.

He is currently participating in a new FDA clinical trial to review the use of purified fat stem cells in an injured knee to avoid or prolong the need for knee surgery.

