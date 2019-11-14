FDA clinical trial injects your own belly fat into knee joint in lieu of knee replacement surgery for pain relief

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Steven Sampson, founder of Orthohealing Center in Los Angeles, has been using bone marrow injectables for 13 years to help clients get out of pain.
He is currently participating in a new FDA clinical trial to review the use of purified fat stem cells in an injured knee to avoid or prolong the need for knee surgery.
Watch the story above for more.
