CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Communication clues from babies include pointing, reaching

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents have the ability to read different communication clues their babies use -- if they know what to look for. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the first 18 months of life, babies go through a period of rapid growth. But parents have the ability to read different communication clues their babies use -- if they know what to look for.

It's all about paying attention to subtle signs.

Developmental experts say infants' gestures, specifically pointing, can be a predictor of their vocabulary size.

Psychologists at Duke University studied 108 infants and found that by 18 months, when children point at an object, it's a big signal they want to learn more.

"By pointing, this highlights 'I'm open. I'm available. I'm attending, and I'm ready to learn whatever it is that you're ready to teach me,'" said Makeba Wilbourn, a developmental psychologist at Duke University.

Researchers say babies who used other gestures, like reaching, didn't easily identify objects by name. Experts say this suggests parents have an opportunity to follow their child's lead and help them learn new words.

"Label, describe, really highlight and discuss what your infant is interested in, specifically when they are pointing," Wilbourn said.

Experts say when babies start to walk, it frees up their hands to interact with caregivers in new ways, so pay attention to all those signs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthchildrenchildren's healthbaby
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News