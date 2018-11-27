HEALTH & FITNESS

California-based company creates capsule that could help people with peanut allergies

There's a promising new treatment in the works for people who are allergic to peanuts. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There's a promising new treatment in the works for people who are allergic to peanuts.

A capsule filled with peanut powder could be the key to reducing the risk of a severe reaction, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers found gradually exposing people to the nut over the course of a year increased their tolerance. They said it isn't a cure, but can lower the risk of a severe life-threatening reaction if someone is accidentally exposed.

The California-based maker, Aimmune Therapies, Inc., plans to submit an application for approval of the capsule to the FDA in December.
