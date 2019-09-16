Health & Fitness

Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy protection

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin has filed for bankruptcy days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

The filing late Sunday night in White Plains, New York, was anticipated before and after the tentative deal, which could be worth up to $12 billion over time, was struck.

But legal battles still lie ahead for Purdue. About half the states have not signed onto the proposal. Several of them plan to object to the settlement in bankruptcy court and to continue litigation in other courts against members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The bankruptcy means that Purdue will likely be removed from the first federal opioid trial, scheduled to start in Cleveland on Oct. 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbankruptcy
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horseshoe Fire burns 490 acres in Juniper Flats; evacuation orders lifted
Fire burns 15-20 acres along 405 in Irvine
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
Months after fire, Century City Amazon bookstore reopens
'Justice for Manny' rally supports OC special-needs student who died in crash
Los Angeles Rams win 27-9 over New Orleans Saints
Chargers, Rams reveal the name of their new home: SoFi Stadium
Show More
Stafford overcomes mistakes to help Lions top Chargers 13-10
VIDEO: Bay Area homeowner scares off would-be burglars
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by his own friend in Commerce
More TOP STORIES News