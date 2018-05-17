FOOD COACH

'Conga Kids' helps LA fifth-graders salsa their way to fitness and fun

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Conga Kids" dance program runs across seven school districts and teaches fifth-graders not only how to dance, but improve their English, math and social skills. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At Dr. Owen Knox Elementary in Los Angeles, salsa is in full swing with the "Conga Kids" program.

"You learn a lot of new dances and you get a lot of exercise," said fifth-grader Yoselin Madrigal. "You get to meet new people."

Meeting others in a positive way is the reason Principal Keisha Moton was excited to bring the program into her school.

"Such character building in all of our students participating and the health aspect," Moton said. "And you can do a lot of fun things with health other than run or play basketball."

There's also math, English and a social skills component perfect for the fifth-graders.

"On the one hand they're a little skittish and a little shy, but on the other hand they're willing to embrace all the dances and all the things that come form the dancing," said Brad Gluckstein, CEO of "Conga Kids."

More than 6,000 kids are involved with "Conga Kids," crossing seven school districts from Beverly Hills to Pomona.

It's a ten week program, with 20 classes, then a competition.

Gluckstein, who learned to salsa in his 20's and later co-founded the Conga Room, said he sees this type of dance as a win-win for kids.

"It has teamwork, leadership and respect that comes with dancing from another partner," Gluckstein said.

If you want to see for yourself, head down to the Spring finals on May 23 at The Conga Room at LA LIVE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthraising healthy kidsdanceeducationschoolfun stuffcommunitynonprofitfood coachCircle of HealthLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News