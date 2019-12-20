Congress raises legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21; measure awaits president's signature

Some big non-impeachment news came out of Washington D.C. Thursday. Congress raised the legal age across the country to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.The measure, championed by Sen. Mitch McConnell, passed as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package.With the president's signature, it will be illegal for anyone under 21 years of age to purchase vape products and e-cigarettes, as well as more traditional tobacco products. The measure came amid nationwide concern about increasing nicotine use among young people and the possible health risks of electronic cigarette products.The first spending package covers eight appropriations bills, including domestic spending, and passed in a 71-23 vote. It will head to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature. He will need to sign by Friday to avoid another government shutdown.Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby put out the following statement:Votes on the second spending package are expected late Thursday.