Coronavirus Orange County update: 105 new cases, 1 additional death reported

Hi, #OC. We’ve posted today’s case count figures at https://t.co/V6xp020dQv. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change. More information may become available as individual case investigations are completed. #OCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Detb07vMun — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) April 14, 2020

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Here are the current number of novel coronavirus cases in Orange County: 2,074 cases, 39 deathsHealth officials announced 105 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 2,074. Officials also reported one additional death, bringing the total death toll to 39. Officials say 148 patients have been hospitalized with 55 in the ICU.Nearly 50 patients and employees at an Anaheim nursing home have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including two who died, according to city officials.An isolation wing with plastic barriers has been created at the Anaheim Healthcare Center to keep the 33 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 isolated, according to a facility spokesperson.There have also been 14 employees who tested positive. Two patients in their 70s with underlying health issues have died.The facility has 200 patients, and many are recovering from hospital stays.If needed, the city will take patients to a hospital.There have been 170 COVID-19 cases in the county's nursing homes, with 102 residents and 68 staffers diagnosed with the virus.The Anaheim Healthcare Center is among four facilities in Orange County that provide skilled nursing, assisted living or residential care services for recuperative care that have had two or more coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, Orange County Health Care Agency officials said.Six others have reported at least one case.Essential workers in Orange County are now required to wear a face covering. The regulation does not apply to customers, although the county health officer strongly encourages people to wear one when outside of the home.This comes as county leaders remain hopeful of scaling back restrictions beginning in May.Health officials announced 67 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 1,753, with one new death, bringing the total death toll to 34. Officials say 162 patients have been hospitalized, with 70 in the ICU.The hospitalizations were the highest number for the county since the outbreak began.Some cities this week announced some beaches and golf courses will reopen.More than 200 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach on Friday to demand the reopening of California's economy while simultaneously defying stay-at-home orders to not congregate in large groups. The "March for Freedom" drew the large crowds of people, many of whom were not adhering to physical distancing guidelines or wearing face masks. Police said the protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made.Some weddings that were postponed because of the coronavirus can now move forward. The Orange County Clerk Recorder is now holding marriage services at the Honda Center in Anaheim. To get married there, couples have to apply for a license online and then schedule the ceremony. Sixty services can be done each day but only the couple and one witness can be present.Orange County authorities on Thursday reported some "concerning" statistics that have come to light as residents continue to stay home under statewide restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Sheriff Don Barnes said that the sheriff's department has seen a 25 percent increase in calls related to domestic violence and added that calls for child custody disputes have increased by 30 percent."I am deeply concerned and troubled by the things you don't know," said OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer in reference to those numbers and incidents that may not be reported due to the isolating nature of the stay-at-home order. Spitzer urged the public to call hotlines to report any suspected abuse."I would much rather you call and report suspicious activity and be wrong than fail to report it and have something terrible happen," he said.Since March 7, the county's jail population has decreased by 38 percent as more inmates are released to reduce the risk of spread for COVID-19. Just over 3,330 inmates remain in county's jails as off Thursday, according to Sheriff Barnes."Three-hundred and eighty-five sentenced low-level inmates have been released 30 days prior to the end of their sentence and some 60 days prior if they were identified as being medically at risk," he added.County health officials on Thursday also confirmed three additional coronavirus-related deaths and 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.Could the Orange County Fair be canceled this year? That's a decision the O.C. Fair board members will be deciding in a meeting on April 27. If the board votes to cancel the event, it would follow the footsteps of the Del Mar Fair Board, which unanimously voted on Tuesday to cancel this year's San Diego County Fair. The O.C. Fair is currently scheduled to begin July 17.Orange County is seeing some encouraging signs in the fight against the coronavirus, but health officials say efforts to mitigate the spread should not yet be relaxed.Cautiously optimistic officials are seeing a lengthening in the amount of time in which a doubling of new COVID-19 cases are reported.Death rates in the county appear lower than those in surrounding regions."Orange County continues to have a lower case fatality than surrounding jurisdictions with substantially fewer deaths per case identified," said David M. Souleles, deputy director of Public Health Services.The warning from officials continues: there may be a surge or even a second wave of infections on the way, so preparations must continue.That is especially true for groups most vulnerable to COVID-19 -- those 65 and older, with preexisting health conditions who are homeless.A change is being implemented this week to house this community allows the county to tap into federal funds."These pivots allow us to be in direct accordance with the FEMA reimbursement requirements and we are looking to shift from using Joplin for the vulnerable populations specifically and bringing on new motel sites to address the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness who are vulnerable," said Jason Austin, the county's director of care coordination, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Joplin Youth Center in Trabuco Canyon.The goal by the end of the week: 342 rooms for the most vulnerable homeless and 203 for those who are sick and symptomatic.Meanwhile, the Central Men's & Women's Jails remain in quarantine.Three Orange County sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of whom has recovered and returned to work.The amount of personal protective equipment "we have, we've instructed our staff to make it last," said sheriff's Commander Joe Balicki. "We could always use more, but at this point in time we have the sufficient supply."The county Board of Supervisors also passed an order, effective immediately, mandating that all grocery and drug retail employees wash their hands or use sanitizer every 30 minutes or as needed if gloves are provided.