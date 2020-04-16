Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Alternate care facility opens at Pasadena Convention Center

The alternative care facility will be staffed by doctors and nurses from Huntington Hospital. It was designed for COVID-19 patients who are not suffering serious side effects from the virus.
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A coronavirus treatment alternate care facility has opened at the Pasadena Convention Center in coordination with Huntington Hospital.

With mass gatherings currently a thing of the past, the Pasadena Convention Center was sitting empty, so the City of Pasadena found a new use for it. It is being transformed into a COVID-19 treatment facility.

Inside the convention center are 250 individual rooms standing by in case Pasadena sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. The rooms have a cot, chairs and outlets for electronic devices.

The alternative care facility will be staffed by doctors and nurses from Huntington Hospital. It was designed for COVID-19 patients who are not suffering serious side effects from the virus.

It's a "compliant facility that FEMA has sanctioned as a place that we can bring patients that are non-acute or sub-acute, just that need to be treated, maybe observed and then sent home. It doesn't take the place of the hospital, but it's a really good alternative for them to use in case they have a surge of patients that don't necessarily need a hospital bed, but just need some sort of care," said Interim Chief Bryan Frieders with the Pasadena Fire Department.

If someone at the alternate care facility develops serious COVID-19 symptoms, they would be transferred to a local hospital.

Officials say the site is ready as soon as the surge happens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspasadenalos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County -- LIVE
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Danny Trejo donates meals to health care workers
Pandemic: Number of Covered California participants soars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County -- LIVE
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Southern California benefits from rain as northwest drought grows
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Danny Trejo donates meals to health care workers
Show More
Coronavirus: New health order issued for Long Beach nursing homes
2 killed in blaze at Walnut home, fire officials say
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Concerns mount over coronavirus outbreak within LA homeless population
WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies
More TOP STORIES News