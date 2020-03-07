Coronavirus: Amid new cases, Orange County officials push for best practices

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials are pushing for best practices in the face of the coronavirus outbreak amid a positive COVID-19 case confirmed Friday, officials said.
According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, there was one new confirmed case and and there are three presumptive cases of coronavirus in the county.
The agency said all of the cases are travel related.
Officials are keeping a vigilant eye on the situation.
Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes held a monthly briefing for the first time and opened on the subject on the novel coronavirus.
Barnes said that the jail system has long established plans for the possibility of a communicable disease or outbreak.
"If there is any issue of an inmate being brought to our jail, we do have the means to properly quarantine them on the premises," Barnes said in the briefing.
Barnes also addressed the measures deputies will take in the community in the event that they come into contact with someone who might be infected.
"We would want to appropriately treat them and appropriately safeguard them and appropriately keep others from exposure if in fact they have been exposed," Barnes said.
Santa Ana Rep. Lou Correa held a panel discussion on Friday afternoon with various health leaders in the community to gain clarity on the growing concern.
"You have misinformation everywhere right now. Everybody is trying to jump on it and people are confused," Correa said.
The panel was live streamed on Facebook in an effort to educate his constituents. The participants included members of community clinics which specialize in seniors and Asian and Pacific Islanders.
Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills also faced concerns recently when a hospital staff member was thought to have come into contact with the virus.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Leo said in a statement:
"We did take care of a patient who met the criteria to be tested and was subsequently found to be negative for coronavirus; and based on their presentation we did quarantine staff while awaiting the test results. With the testing being negative, the staff members involved have been safely returned to work."
The hospital reported that they are taking every precaution in line with CDC guidelines and recommendations as they are released.
