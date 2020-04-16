Coronavirus California

Newsom signs executive order for additional paid sick leave for CA food service workers impacted by COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed an executive order that will allow for supplemental paid sick leave for food service workers across California that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The order allows for two weeks of additional leave for all workers who have contracted, been exposed to someone who has tested positive, or have been exposed to isolation or quarantine orders by local health officials, Newsom announced.

"We don't want you going to work sick," he said, addressing workers in grocery, food delivery services, fast food chains and agricultural workers who will benefit from the order.

"I heard a few grocery store workers say this: 'We're called essential workers, but increasingly we feel like we're disposable.' I want you to know, you're not disposable. You're essential and you're valued," Newsom said.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
