Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown

This suggests the virus could be spreading locally, person-to-person, the CDC said.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19," the CDC said in a press release.
The patient is a resident of Solano County and receiving medical treatment in Sacramento County, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Solano County is home to Travis Airforce Base, where Americans returning from overseas have been quarantined for coronavirus screening.
RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus
It is unknown how the patient contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, as opposed to being exposed overseas.
"At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown. It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It's also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC explained in their statement.
The case was caught by the public health system in Northern California.
The CDC says the federal government is working with the state of California to "contain the spread and mitigate the impact of this virus."
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.