Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NJ family loses 4 members to COVID-19

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- Four members of one New Jersey family have died from the COVID-19: a mother and three of her adult children.

Vincent Fusco died Thursday morning at a hospital in Freehold.

Fusco's mother, Grace Fusco, died Wednesday night, hours after another son, Carmine Fusco, died in Pennsylvania.

A sister, Rita Fusco-Jackson, died last Friday.

Nineteen other family members have been tested, but they're waiting on results now after they were all at a family dinner together in the past several weeks.

There are 11 siblings in this family. Besides the four who died, at least one other is on life support.

"It's like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever," one family member said. "We're just begging for help. We never want to get that call anytime soon, ever again because of this."

This family's heartbreak is an example how gatherings and one simple family dinner can have deadly consequences.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions
Companies hiring during coronavirus pandemic
Most renters won't receive protections under Trump proposal
Orignal Farmers Market sees spike in business amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti says 'Safer at Home' restrictions are 'acts of love'
Trump says states should do more to address coronavirus crisis
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Orignal Farmers Market sees spike in business amid pandemic
Show More
Burger King offers 2 free kids meals a day during crisis
'Onward' to arrive on Disney+ early
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
COVID-19: LA County issues 'Safer at Home' order amid 40 new cases
More TOP STORIES News