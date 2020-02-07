Coronavirus

Coronavirus concern: Ship with 12 quarantined passengers arrives in New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers who have been quarantined due to concern over possible coronavirus infection has docked in Bayonne, New Jersey.

The Anthem of the Seas arrived at 6 a.m. Friday in thick fog. Several ambulances were seen pulling up nearby.



The quarantined passengers will be tested by officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), who were on hand to greet the arriving ship.

The passengers, all Chinese nationals, started exhibiting symptoms aboard the ship, which is returning from the Bahamas.

A federal official told WABC-TV there is no indication any of the passengers actually have coronavirus, and that these steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution.

Click here for complete coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, the deadly respiratory virus has spread across Asia, Europe and North America.

The CDC said 11 people are confirmed to have the virus in the United States with dozens of other people being monitored.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: "We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships."

Officials said it is possible the people on the ship could have the flu, which -- at least in the U.S. this season -- has been much more deadly than coronavirus.

