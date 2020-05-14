Coronavirus crisis: Child-care program is expanded to benefit LA's emergency responders, Garcetti announces

The program had initially been offered to health-care workers.
Garcetti said the expansion will benefit employees of the Los Angeles police and fire departments, the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles International Airport and the Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment department.
The program is needed to help protect workers' families while the essential employees protect the public during the coronavirus crisis, the mayor said.