Coronavirus updates: Live events for LA County, city and California

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4AM-7AM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10AM: L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer news conference
11AM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11AM: LAUSD update news conference

12PM: Gov. Newsom news conference
1PM: L.A. County news conference
2PM: White House Coronavirus Task Force news conference
2PM: Orange County news conference
3PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
3PM: Long Beach officials hold media briefing - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
4PM-6:30PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15PM: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7PM: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11PM: ABC7 Eyewitness News

