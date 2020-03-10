Coronavirus

Disney ramps up sanitation procedures at US theme parks amid coronavirus concerns

Disney is ramping up sanitation procedures at its various theme parks amid concerns surrounding the new coronavirus, which has already prompted the temporary closure of its parks in Asia.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim both remain open to the public but preventative measures have been implemented, park officials said in a statement.

That includes an increase in hand sanitizer throughout the parks and more frequent "cleaning and disinfection in high guest contact areas."

MORE: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself from coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



Guests and cast members are also being regularly reminded about good hygiene practices and informed about illness prevention.

Disneyland Paris had already reinforced sanitation procedures, such as extra cleaning of outdoor sites.

Tokyo Disneyland set to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns

EMBED More News Videos

Tokyo Disney Resort is set to close and will remain shut down through March 15th due to coronavirus concerns.



All three Asian parks -- Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Resort - have been closed over the virus outbreak. The Tokyo park closed in late February and is expected to remain shut down through March 15.

Disney said Shanghai Disney Resort partially resumed operations Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Track the latest developments at abc7.com/coronavirus

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessanaheimorange countydisneyjapancoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients arrives in California
CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday
13-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
US Marine killed in Iraq identified as Simi Valley man
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location
Show More
University of La Verne former student arrested for threats
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
Outreach focuses on LA's immigrant community amid coronavirus concerns
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News