Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Former staff member for Rep. Adam Schiff tests positive

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A former staff member for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman said on Twitter.

The former staff member who tested positive for coronavirus left the office 10 days ago, Rep. Schiff said on Twitter.

"We have received notice that a former staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result we consulted with the House Attending physician and will be acting on their recommendations,'' the statement said, in part.

"Medical professionals believe that my former staff member likely contracted the virus after leaving the office, but we will still be taking additional precautions over the next few days. The former staffer is feeling better and no current staff have reported any flu-like symptoms at this time," the statement said.

"Although doctors believe the staffer contracted the virus after leaving my office, I'm taking additional distancing precautions, including postponing meetings and teleworking," Schiff said on Twitter.



Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessburbanklos angeles countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stores closing amid coronavirus crisis
Suspected fake COVID-19 test kits intercepted at LAX
NYC mayor says lockdown 'possible' as NJ considers curfew
Coronavirus: UC Irvine cancels graduation amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti says next 2 weeks are crucial
Coronavirus: UC Irvine cancels graduation amid pandemic
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
Show More
Restaurants in Chinatown suffering due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: LA sports teams set up employee fund for arena workers
Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide
Officials urge smart shopping as SoCal stores see shortage of supplies
SoCal storm: Cool temps, mostly light showers ahead
More TOP STORIES News