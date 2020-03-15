Coronavirus: Former staff member for Rep. Adam Schiff tests positive

I was informed that a former staffer who left our office 10 days ago has tested positive for COVID-19.



BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A former staff member for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman said on Twitter.The former staff member who tested positive for coronavirus left the office 10 days ago, Rep. Schiff said on Twitter."We have received notice that a former staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result we consulted with the House Attending physician and will be acting on their recommendations,'' the statement said, in part."Medical professionals believe that my former staff member likely contracted the virus after leaving the office, but we will still be taking additional precautions over the next few days. The former staffer is feeling better and no current staff have reported any flu-like symptoms at this time," the statement said."Although doctors believe the staffer contracted the virus after leaving my office, I'm taking additional distancing precautions, including postponing meetings and teleworking," Schiff said on Twitter.