Coronavirus: Emergency order issued requires face coverings in West Hollywood

The new Emergency Executive Order went into effect on Saturday and requires people to wear a face mask anytime they go outside.
Everyone will be required to wear face coverings in public, such as scarves, bandanas, neck gaiters or similar coverings, according to a news release.
The City says face coverings will not be required for children under two-years-old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or who is not able to remove a face covering without assistance. Children between two and eight years old should only wear face coverings with adult supervision.
"Now that we've moved in to the beginning stages of the LA County 'Roadmap to Recovery,' we must remain vigilant in adhering to physical distancing, using cloth face coverings, and continuing to stay at home whenever we can. We can be stronger than this virus - but only if we all do our part to protect ourselves, our friends, our neighbors, and our essential workers. The simple act of wearing a cloth face covering may very well save lives," Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a news release.
Officials say the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station will monitor compliance of the requirement and provide education and warnings, as well as issue citations when appropriate.
