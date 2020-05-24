Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Emergency order issued requires face coverings in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- New COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect for West Hollywood neighborhoods.

The new Emergency Executive Order went into effect on Saturday and requires people to wear a face mask anytime they go outside.

Everyone will be required to wear face coverings in public, such as scarves, bandanas, neck gaiters or similar coverings, according to a news release.

The City says face coverings will not be required for children under two-years-old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or who is not able to remove a face covering without assistance. Children between two and eight years old should only wear face coverings with adult supervision.

"Now that we've moved in to the beginning stages of the LA County 'Roadmap to Recovery,' we must remain vigilant in adhering to physical distancing, using cloth face coverings, and continuing to stay at home whenever we can. We can be stronger than this virus - but only if we all do our part to protect ourselves, our friends, our neighbors, and our essential workers. The simple act of wearing a cloth face covering may very well save lives," Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a news release.

Officials say the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station will monitor compliance of the requirement and provide education and warnings, as well as issue citations when appropriate.

Coronavirus test: How to get tested for COVID-19 in Southern California
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County now has a third drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation open at Harvest Christian Fellowship church, but you must have a pre-approved appointment before showing up.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest hollywoodlos angeles countycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Patrons flock to Corona diner for first sit-in meal in over 2 months
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Farmer John plant in Vernon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
Newsom approves OC's request for reopening of more businesses
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Farmer John plant in Vernon
San Bernardino County gets state approval to reopen more businesses
Massive lines form outside Morongo Casino amid reopening
Patrons flock to Corona diner for first sit-in meal in over 2 months
Show More
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
More TOP STORIES News