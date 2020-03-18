Coronavirus: Garcetti discusses small business assistance program

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In an interview with Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to discuss a new program to help small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.The local economy has taken a hit as the outbreak shuttered restaurants, movie theaters and entertainment venues with 144 coronavirus cases confirmed in the county.The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the country, closed schools in an effort to mitigate the spread of the potentially deadly virus.The newly announced initiative could provide financial assistance to about 2,000 of the city's small businesses.The city is working on making $11 million available for microloans to help businesses with bills, payroll, rent and other expenses. Garcetti said he expects the program to help businesses weather the financial storm as an increasing set of restrictions are put in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus.The city is also ordering a moratorium on evictions for commercial tenants. That follows an order the previous day preventing evictions for residential tenants."We all know that small businesses are the backbone of the Los Angeles economy," Garcetti said.He urged Angelenos to continue to support local businesses by ordering food for delivery or takeout. He noted that delivery platforms like Grub Hub are waiving some of their fees for local businesses.