Coronavirus: Hospitalizations spiking in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- Dr. Troy Pennington at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center says the numbers aren't good. Coronavirus hospitalizations were flat for close to two months, but not anymore."I'll be honest, the initial predictions were really frightening, and we're right back where we started," Dr. Pennington says.Like many health experts, he's frustrated with people who just don't believe the science and people who refuse to wear masks."I can just tell you this is what's happening. I have no incentive to not tell the truth, it's just what's happening in our hospitals, and when you look at that stark picture of an alternate care site, where we're setting up beds in a stadium, that's the harsh reality we're facing."On Friday, Dr. Pennington shared that his wife got COVID-19 last month."For those of you who think this can't affect you, my wife is the picture of health. She runs 5 to 7 miles a day, eats right, no medical problems, no history of breathing problems," said Dr. Pennington.He says it took six days for her to develop symptoms. She was tired, had a tough time breathing, then a fever. Then to the hospital where her breathing capacity dropped significantly."As she would describe this to me, she says it felt like she's being suffocated every time."From the first day of symptoms, it took 17 days to beat it.Interestingly, she never tested positive for the virus, although later she tested positive for the antibodies, which means at some point, she had it.In Big Bear, they're still going forward with plans for an Independence Day fireworks celebration. Officials say they'll be handing out masks where at local parks."The biggest gatherings might take place in some of the parks and we'll have people there and requesting social distancing. As far as viewing the fireworks, it is really going to be best viewed from all around the lake so there's plenty of shoreline, 25 miles plus of shoreline," said Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick.