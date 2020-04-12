Coronavirus: LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis discusses racial data, early treatment drugs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Preliminary numbers show that the coronavirus is hitting black communities especially hard, both in Southern California and nationally.On Saturday, ABC7 asked Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis about why that might be the case.Dr. Davis emphasized that there are a variety of reasons for why the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting African-Americans.In the video above, Dr. Davis joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss the latest on the coronavirus emergency and new data showing the racial breakdown when it comes to the rate of infection and death due to coronavirus, and more.