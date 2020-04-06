Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Mayor Garcetti discusses when some restrictions may be lifted - LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference

3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

LIVE: Garcetti announces plan to scale back 'safer-at-home' order
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
