Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Mayor Garcetti gives latest details on Los Angeles response - LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference

3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Scam alert: Watch for texts claiming you've been exposed to COVID-19
LA's traffic lights modified to reduce speeding amid pandemic
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
Arcadia upholstery shop pivots to make face masks amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
LA's traffic lights modified to reduce speeding amid pandemic
Scam alert: Watch for texts claiming you've been exposed to COVID-19
Coronavirus: CA food workers get additional sick leave under executive order
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Is Zoom safe? What to know about the popular app
Show More
1 girl killed, another gravely hurt in Pomona apartment fire
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
Arcadia upholstery shop pivots to make face masks amid COVID-19
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Danny Trejo donates meals to health care workers
More TOP STORIES News