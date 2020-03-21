Coronavirus: Metro to end late-night rail service on Saturday

Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Transportation officials announced Friday that Metro rail will end late-night service at midnight on Saturday in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Until further notice, last trips departing terminal stations will be at midnight on all trains, Metro said in a press release.

Limited service will resume on Monday, March 23 for the Red, Purple, Blue, Expo and Gold lines, which will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with 20-minute service at all other times.

Purple Line trains will have four cars and Red Line trains will have six cars in order for riders to maintain proper social distancing of six feet.

Also beginning on Monday, Green Line will run every 12 minutes between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., every 15 minutes until 3 p.m., every 12 minutes from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then every 20 minutes between 6 p.m. until midnight.

Metro said to make final train connections of the night, it is recommended riders make sure they are on the rail system by 10:30 p.m. Anyone who needs late night service, was advised to consider the Owl Bus Network.
