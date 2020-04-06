Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Monday, April 6.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Monday announced a settlement with a company over allegations that it misleadingly touted a product as a home test kit for COVID-19 without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has yet to give the green light to any such product for the virus. The settlement is part on an ongoing effort from prosecutors to tackle illegal price-gouging and other consumer scams tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
There is some promising news from New York - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state may already be at -- or near -- its apex of cases. There are more than 130,000 confirmed cases there and over 4,000 deaths. Cuomo says the daily death toll has been "effectively flat" for the last two days. He is calling the trend hopeful but inconclusive. The number of hospitalizations are also down.
A Riverside skilled nursing facility is facing a coronavirus outbreak with at least 30 patients testing positive, county health officials say. The Extended Care Hospital of Riverside has seen test results that show 30 patients test positive, even as additional test results from staff members and additional patients are still pending. This comes as the entire county of Riverside is under a new order requiring everyone to wear masks -- including essential workers.
Long Beach is taking extra steps to prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. A walk-up Rapid Assessment Clinic opens Monday at the Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus. The clinic will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for seven days a week until further notice. Services are for anyone who seeks immediate medical attention and there will be a separate area for anyone experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.
Also, three more drive-up testing sites are expected to open up in L.A. County this week. The new testing sites are going in at Martin Luther King Junior Community Hospital in Willowbrook and in East L.A. and Santa Clarita.
The coronavirus emergency has put many church plans on hold, but one local pastor didn't let that stop him. He held a virtual streaming service online to kick off Holy Week with clergy from across the world. The Global Easter Pastor Prayer Gathering featured songs and different sermons in 12 different languages. It was hosted by local Pastor Rick Warren from Saddleback Church in Lake Forest. He said when the pandemic hit -- he knew he had to do something different. He also said even though Easter will be different this year-- the message will not be lost in hearts and homes.
Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For more coronavirus coverage, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Don't miss the latest updates on COVID-19 and sign up for our email newsletters.
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News