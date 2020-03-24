Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and nationwide for Monday, March 23.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported two new deaths and 128 new cases, bringing the total to seven deaths and 536 cases in the county.
President Donald Trump said the federal government is sending the National Guard to hard-hit states of New York, California and Washington in response to the coronavirus crisis. FEMA will fund its deployment.
An inmate at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of the illness among the state's prison population, officials said Sunday.
Researchers at UC Irvine will be among the first in the nation to test an experimental anti-viral drug as a treatment for COVID-19.
Coronavirus news update: Monday, March 23
