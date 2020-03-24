Coronavirus

Coronavirus news update: Monday, March 23

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and nationwide for Monday, March 23.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported two new deaths and 128 new cases, bringing the total to seven deaths and 536 cases in the county.

President Donald Trump said the federal government is sending the National Guard to hard-hit states of New York, California and Washington in response to the coronavirus crisis. FEMA will fund its deployment.

An inmate at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of the illness among the state's prison population, officials said Sunday.

Researchers at UC Irvine will be among the first in the nation to test an experimental anti-viral drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For more coronavirus coverage, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA mayor issues order allowing home delivery of alcoholic drinks
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
LA mayor issues order allowing home delivery of alcoholic drinks
Sobering reality for small businesses amid coronavirus: Layoffs
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition to help with COVID-19
Show More
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Coronavirus: Montebello hospital urges public to donate protective gear
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
More TOP STORIES News