Coronavirus news update: Thursday, April 2

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the agency announced. Deputy Terrell Young, a 15-year veteran of the department, was its first to succumb to COVID-19, the statement said. He is survived by his wife and four children.
An engineer deliberately ran a train off the tracks at high speed near the Port of Los Angeles in an attempt to crash into the USNS Mercy hospital ship, prosecutors say. The Pacific Harbor Line train derailed Tuesday, running through the end of the track and crashing through barriers, finally coming to rest about 250 yards from the docked naval ship. Federal prosecutors allege train engineer Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro intended to hit the ship, saying he thought it was "suspicious" and did not believe "the ship is what they say it's for.'"
As parents and students continue to adjust to the "new normal" of learning from home, the union representing teachers in L.A. is speaking out about its concerns on what it's calling "unreasonable" work expectations. UTLA President Alex Caputo Pearl says the new situation has made the workflow more difficult for teachers. He's advising teachers they shouldn't be required to present "detailed planning" simply for the ego of a school or district administrator and said teachers shouldn't have to adhere to a fixed schedule or a class-by-class bell schedule, under these unique circumstances, which are set to extend through the end of the academic school year.
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week - doubling a record high set just one week earlier - a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at a Yucaipa nursing home, where two patients have died. San Bernardino County officials say 58 residents and 13 staff members at the Cedar Mountain nursing facility are now infected. That's seven more residents and seven more staff members than Wednesday.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is recommending that Angelenos wear non-medical face coverings or masks while in public for essential reasons. Garcetti said physical distancing guidelines will remain in place, even if you wear a mask or cover your face.
The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of August 17 as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced.
