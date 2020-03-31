Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Tuesday, March 31.
The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 800,000 worldwide, with the U.S. leading the total at over 164,000 cases. New models from the University of Washington estimate California will reach its peak of cases at the end of April.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the county's emergency operations. The move is based on a report on the communications efforts after the 2018 Woolsey Fire and comes as more cases of the novel coronavirus in the county are reported each day.
There was another round of long lines Tuesday morning at the Costco in Torrance, where a special shopping hour has been put in place for those 60 and over and for people with disabilities. The customers were keeping their physical distance from one another by keeping shopping carts between them.
April 1 is just one day away, and for many that means rent is due. But there is relief for some in Los Angeles who can't pay it. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed a temporary ban on evictions in the city for the remainder of the coronavirus crisis. The decision allows renters up to a year to repay rent-- meantime commercial tenants will have up to three months.
Some Whole Foods workers planned a "sick out" strike Tuesday to demand better conditions during the coronavirus crisis. This will be the first time employees have staged a strike of this scale in 39 years, since the supermarket chain opened. Workers are protesting what they claim to be a lack of protections, with demands that include getting double pay for the hazards of working during the outbreak.
Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For more coronavirus coverage, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Don't miss the latest updates on COVID-19 and sign up for our email newsletters.
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News