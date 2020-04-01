Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, April 1

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Wednesday, April 1.
There are now 4,081 coronoavirus-related deaths being reported across the U.S. The peak number of cases is expected around Easter. President Donald Trump is asking Americans to brace for a very "painful" two weeks.
More than 50 people have been infected with COVID-19 at a Yucaipa nursing home, where two patients there have died.
California public schools will stay closed for the rest of the school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed at his daily briefing on Wednesday. The governor said school campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the school year but there will be a greater emphasis on "distance learning."
A third drive-up coronavirus testing site has now opened in Riverside County. The site is located at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, and you need to have an appointment to get tested.
Long Beach aerospace company Virgin Orbit is looking to help fulfill the desperate need for ventilators in hospitals. The company has come up with a very simple and low-cost ventilator model, which is now in the process of getting FDA approval.
The CDC may be shifting guidelines on whether the general public should wear some sort of mask or other face covering to protect against COVID-19. This comes after a request from the White House coronavirus task force. The CDC has repeatedly said only those who are sick-- or treating the sick -- should wear them. President Trump has informally endorsed the idea.
Nearly 40 FEMA trailers have arrived in the Rose Bowl parking lot amid the coronavirus emergency. The city of Pasadena says the RVs will be used for public safety needs at this point, and that's consistent with what other cities are receiving. The state is also sending nearly 80 trailers to Orange County to help house homeless people who need to be quarantined away from shelters during the pandemic. Thirty-nine of the single-occupancy RVs will go to Anaheim, while 22 will be in Santa Ana.
Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For more coronavirus coverage, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Don't miss the latest updates on COVID-19 and sign up for our email newsletters.
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, April 1
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News