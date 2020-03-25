Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 25

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Wednesday, March 25.
Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said. The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles ordered all Catholic churches in the region to be closed to the public from March 24 until April 19 or until further notice.
The White House and Senate leaders announced agreement on an unparalleled, $2 trillion emergency bill - the largest economic rescue bill in history. The package is intended as a weekslong or monthslong patch for an economy spiraling into recession or worse.
A Lancaster teen appeared to be the first person under age 18 in the country to die from complications associated with the coronavirus. But county health officials later issued a word of caution, saying confirmation of the cause remains pending and an alternate explanation remains possible.
