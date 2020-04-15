Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Orange County health officials express cautious optimism while urging ongoing vigilance amid pandemic

Orange County is seeing some encouraging signs in the fight against the coronavirus, but health officials say efforts to mitigate the spread should not yet be relaxed.
By
Orange County is seeing some encouraging signs in the fight against the coronavirus, but health officials say efforts to mitigate the spread should not yet be relaxed.

Cautiously optimistic officials are seeing a lengthening in the amount of time in which a doubling of new COVID-19 cases are reported.

Death rates in the county appear lower than those in surrounding regions.

"Orange County continues to have a lower case fatality than surrounding jurisdictions with substantially fewer deaths per case identified," said David M. Souleles, deputy director of Public Health Services.

Coronavirus: 81-year-old OC man recovering from COVID-19 after time in hospital ICU
EMBED More News Videos

An 81-year-old Orange County man is emerging victorious after time on a ventilator in the intensive care unit battling COVID-19.


The warning from officials continues: there may be a surge or even a second wave of infections on the way, so preparations must continue.

That is especially true for groups most vulnerable to COVID-19 -- those 65 and older, with preexisting health conditions who are homeless.

A change is being implemented this week to house this community allows the county to tap into federal funds.

"These pivots allow us to be in direct accordance with the FEMA reimbursement requirements and we are looking to shift from using Joplin for the vulnerable populations specifically and bringing on new motel sites to address the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness who are vulnerable," said Jason Austin, the county's director of care coordination, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Joplin Youth Center in Trabuco Canyon.

The goal by the end of the week: 342 rooms for the most vulnerable homeless and 203 for those who are sick and symptomatic.

Meanwhile, the Central Men's & Women's Jails remain in quarantine.

Three Orange County sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of whom has recovered and returned to work.

The amount of personal protective equipment "we have, we've instructed our staff to make it last," said sheriff's Commander Joe Balicki. "We could always use more, but at this point in time we have the sufficient supply."

The county Board of Supervisors also passed an order, effective immediately, mandating that all grocery and drug retail employees wash their hands or use sanitizer every 30 minutes or as needed if gloves are provided.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
COVID-19: Lancaster poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
Coronavirus updates: Live events
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Whittier residents say homeless encampment is COVID-19 hazard
Suspect arrested for setting homeless man on fire in OC
Show More
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
High school student creates website to help fight against COVID-19
Newsom unveils plan for easing restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Lancaster poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
More TOP STORIES News