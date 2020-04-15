Coronavirus: Orange County health officials express cautious optimism while urging ongoing vigilance amid pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6100968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 81-year-old Orange County man is emerging victorious after time on a ventilator in the intensive care unit battling COVID-19.

Orange County is seeing some encouraging signs in the fight against the coronavirus, but health officials say efforts to mitigate the spread should not yet be relaxed.Cautiously optimistic officials are seeing a lengthening in the amount of time in which a doubling of new COVID-19 cases are reported.Death rates in the county appear lower than those in surrounding regions."Orange County continues to have a lower case fatality than surrounding jurisdictions with substantially fewer deaths per case identified," said David M. Souleles, deputy director of Public Health Services.The warning from officials continues: there may be a surge or even a second wave of infections on the way, so preparations must continue.That is especially true for groups most vulnerable to COVID-19 -- those 65 and older, with preexisting health conditions who are homeless.A change is being implemented this week to house this community allows the county to tap into federal funds."These pivots allow us to be in direct accordance with the FEMA reimbursement requirements and we are looking to shift from using Joplin for the vulnerable populations specifically and bringing on new motel sites to address the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness who are vulnerable," said Jason Austin, the county's director of care coordination, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Joplin Youth Center in Trabuco Canyon.The goal by the end of the week: 342 rooms for the most vulnerable homeless and 203 for those who are sick and symptomatic.Meanwhile, the Central Men's & Women's Jails remain in quarantine.Three Orange County sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of whom has recovered and returned to work.The amount of personal protective equipment "we have, we've instructed our staff to make it last," said sheriff's Commander Joe Balicki. "We could always use more, but at this point in time we have the sufficient supply."The county Board of Supervisors also passed an order, effective immediately, mandating that all grocery and drug retail employees wash their hands or use sanitizer every 30 minutes or as needed if gloves are provided.