Orange County officials to declare local health emergency amid coronavirus concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5967551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Plans to turn a Costa Mesa facility into a coronavirus quarantine site continued to receive push back Tuesday from Orange County officials and residents after a judge extended a temporary restraining order blocking the effort for another week.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials in Orange County are planning on declaring Tuesday a local emergency as well as a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus, which has infected over 80,000 people worldwide.Supervisors Michelle Steel and Andrew were expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to make the formal announcement.The county's first case of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was confirmed in January. The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.The declaration comes as The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimoulsy to support the City of Costa Mesa in a legal battle against the state and federal government's plan to house 30 to 50 infected patients at the Fairview Developmental Center.