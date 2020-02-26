Coronavirus

Orange County officials to declare local health emergency amid coronavirus concerns

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials in Orange County are planning on declaring Tuesday a local emergency as well as a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus, which has infected over 80,000 people worldwide.

Supervisors Michelle Steel and Andrew were expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to make the formal announcement.

The county's first case of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was confirmed in January. The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.

The declaration comes as The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimoulsy to support the City of Costa Mesa in a legal battle against the state and federal government's plan to house 30 to 50 infected patients at the Fairview Developmental Center.

OC Supervisors join fight to block turning Costa Mesa center into coronavirus quarantine site
Plans to turn a Costa Mesa facility into a coronavirus quarantine site continued to receive push back Tuesday from Orange County officials and residents after a judge extended a temporary restraining order blocking the effort for another week.



