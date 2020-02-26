Orange County officials to declare local health emergency amid coronavirus concerns

Supervisors Michelle Steel and Andrew were expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to make the formal announcement.
The county's first case of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was confirmed in January. The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.
The declaration comes as The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimoulsy to support the City of Costa Mesa in a legal battle against the state and federal government's plan to house 30 to 50 infected patients at the Fairview Developmental Center.
OC Supervisors join fight to block turning Costa Mesa center into coronavirus quarantine site
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.