Coronavirus: Officials plan to close Murrieta Valley High School to limit exposure

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- School officials announced Friday they will close Murrieta Valley High School as a precaution after an employee underwent testing for the novel coronavirus.

The closure was being done "out of an abundance of caution" after it was learned an employee was ill and being tested for the coronavirus, according to the Murrieta Unified School District.

MORE: 2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County

Murrieta Valley High School will be closed March 9 and remain closed until the person affected completes testing. The campus will be disinfected during the closure.

School officials said public health officials issued exclusion orders to 71 students, telling them to self-quarantine. Those students may have come into contact with the sick individual. The actions were taken to prevent students and employees from possibly becoming sick.

MORE: Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response

"The health and safety of our students is our first concern. This decision was made is to ensure their health," said Superintendent Pat Kelley in the news release.
