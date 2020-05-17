Coronavirus Q&A: Can being cooped up at home make you more vulnerable?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Can staying inactive and cooped up at home weaken your immune system and make you more vulnerable to coronavirus?That's one of many concerns people have expressed as stay-at-home restrictions move into the third month.Dr. Anthony Cardillo, ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care, joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss how to keep healthy during quarantine situations.Staying at home may lower your overall strength and vitality, he said, but as long as you're eating right with a good mix of nutrients and vitamins, your immune system shouldn't get worse just because you're stuck inside."The reality is we build our immune system over the course of a lifetime, not over the course of a couple months," Cardillo said.You can go outside to get some fresh air and exercise, Cardillo said, but you still need to maintain proper restrictions."Your lowest risk is having decreased exposure. So if you are out and about be mindful of close distances and touching surfaces that could be infected."For simple conversations with your doctor or simple prescriptions, remote consultation can be a good option, he said."The people that are most suited for telemedicine are those that don't feel critically ill," Cardillo said.For anyone experiencing a critical issue, like chest pain, abdominal pain, a possible stroke, should seek immediate help, he said.Looking for more information?