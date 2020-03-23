Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Hollywood Recreation Center converts to shelter for homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A new shelter opened up in Southern California as part of the Los Angeles emergency declaration amid the coronavirus pandemic. Los Angeles officials are sending a message to the homeless that it's safer indoors.

Rows of beds were lined up and carefully spaced inside the Hollywood Recreation Center, which is now serving as a shelter for the homeless.

The Hollywood center has enough supplies to house 27 people. It's one of 13 shelters that opened up at recreation and parks facilities across the Los Angeles area.

RELATED: Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County confirms 1 new death

There are roughly 36,000 people living on the streets of Los Angeles.

The public health department said the homeless are more vulnerable to diseases, including COVID-19 because they often live in unsanitary conditions.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell says with the virus spreading and rain starting to fall, outreach workers are advising people to go to one of the shelters.

"To make sure that people understand the storms are coming, that we're practicing CDC guidelines and social distancing. It will be staffed with a nurse and there is security here as well. So we're open and ready for business here in Hollywood," said O'Farrell.

RELATED: Pomona hotel to be used as temporary housing for COVID-19 patients

O'Farrell says the emergency shelters can house up to 1,600 people. He's hoping the homeless will listen to what he's calling a plea from the City.

Over the next few weeks, the City plans to open several, additional shelters.
