Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Southern California residents grateful to return to U.S. after stranded in Peru

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gail Hershowitz and Liora Cohen are grateful to be back home in Southern California after getting stranded in Peru when the government suddenly shut down the borders.

RELATED: Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after country closes borders

The pair and they're small tour group we're headed up to Machu Picchu when they were told they had less than 24 hours to get out.

After nearly a week they managed to get on a flight chartered by the Peruvian travel company they were working with but hundreds of other Americans haven't been so lucky.

This group of travelers from Southern California say they are running out of food and supplies at their hotel, other stranded Americans running low on life-sustaining medications.

RELATED: Coronavirus: OC woman, boyfriend learned of pandemic after returning from 25-day river-rafting trip

Hershowitz and Cohen say they got no help from the U.S. Embassy and say the U.S. government needs to step up.

President Trump pledged on Sunday help is on the way.

Hershowitz and Cohen say the other big shock came once they finally landed back in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyoutbreaktravelcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after border closure
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Notorious LA traffic is almost non-existent amid pandemic
2 new deaths, 59 cases reported in LA County
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
SoCal goes outside during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus: US Navy ship comes to LA to ease burden on area hospitals
Show More
Notorious LA traffic is almost non-existent amid pandemic
Coronavirus: SoCal recreation center converts to shelter for homeless amid pandemic
LA officials cracking down on price-gouging amid COVID-19
SoCal shutdown: Aerial tour shows near-empty beaches, freeways
Pomona hotel to be used as temporary housing for COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News