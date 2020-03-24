Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County confirms 2 new deaths, number of cases rises to 536

Here are the current number of novel coronavirus cases across the Southland:
March 23, 2020
1:06 p.m.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported two new deaths and 128 new cases, bringing the total to seven deaths and 536 cases in the county. The new cases include three in Pasadena and 17 in Long Beach, Ferrer said.
7:45 a.m.
Schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District will remain closed until at least May 1 as efforts continue to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
6 a.m.
Starting Monday, Metro will begin using modified bus and rail schedules. Because of the recent drop in demand, rail service will run less frequently during peak hours, arriving at stops every 15 to 20 minutes. Bus riders will also notice some changes. In an effort to maintain social distancing, riders will only be allowed to board and exit using the rear doors.
March 22, 2020
11 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that beach parking and recreation facilities have been shut down due to "too many people packing beaches, trails and parks."
9:30 p.m.
School officials announced a student at East Los Angeles College tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on campus March 12. The student is currently under quarantine while awaiting test results. All faculty and staff members who were supposed to be at the school on Monday were asked to work from home, unless otherwise directed.
5:16 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city is shutting down the Venice Beach boardwalk in consultation with the county Department of Public Health. Beach parking lots will also be closed.
3:27 p.m.
President Donald Trump said the Navy hospital ship the USNS Mercy "will be deployed to Los Angeles to add emergency surge medical capacity." Gov. Gavin Newsom requested that the ship come to Los Angeles through September in a letter to Trump.
2:40 p.m.
Health officials on Sunday announced one new death related to novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 71 new cases, bringing the number of cases to 409. The total includes 132 new cases that were confirmed in the previous 48 hours, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. The individual who died was identified only as a Culver City resident who was older than 65 and had underlying health conditions, the agency said in a statement. Five people have now died of COVID-19 in the county.
1:15 p.m.
Several new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in San Bernardino County on Sunday, bringing the total from 10 to 17, according to the county's department of public health. No deaths have been reported in the county.
11:30 a.m
Health officials reported another death related to the coronavirus in Riverside County on Sunday. A total of 6 people have died in the county, which has 30 cases.
March 21, 2020
9:30 p.m.
Officials announced the Los Angeles Police Department is ramping up its coronavirus staffing, stretching officers' shifts and limiting days off. Law enforcement will enter this new phase as soon as Monday morning. The new plan is expected to move officers to 12-hour shifts with fewer days off.
8 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials announced two additional deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the county's total to four deaths. Officials also announced 59 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 351. Of those, 69 people have been hospitalized.
Both of the people who died were over age 65 and had underlying health conditions. One lived in the Miracle Mile neighborhood and the other lived in Del Rey.
4:30 p.m.
Health officials reported another coronavirus death in Riverside County, and said there were two new additional cases, bringing the total to 30 cases.
4 p.m.
Orange County health officials announced 13 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 78 confirmed cases.
12 p.m.
Big Bear Lake has seen its first case of COVID-19, diagnosed in Mayor Rick Herrick. He says he had quarantined himself after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was tested Thursday. The result came back positive Friday evening. Herrick said he is remaining isolated at home and his symptoms have been relatively mild, including low fever, chest pressure, aches and fatigue.
9 a.m.
Riverside County health officials are conducting drive-thru testing for coronavirus in Lake Elsinore on Saturday and Sunday. Patients must be exhibiting symptoms of the virus and make an appointment before arriving at the testing site in the parking lot of The Diamond baseball stadium.
March 20, 2020
3:29 p.m.
The Orange County Fire Authority announced that one of the agency's firefighters is recovering at home with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. Twenty-four other firefighters that the infected firefighter came into contact with are also in self-isolation, the OCFA chief said.
1 p.m.
The Sheraton Hotel in Pomona will provide temporary housing through 244 single-occupancy rooms for coronavirus patients and those showing symptoms and waiting test results. The hotel will be made available on a first come, first serve basis from March 23 to May 31 with the option to extend.
12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials announced Friday 61 new cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the county's total to 292 confirmed cases.
10:56 a.m.
An additional death associated with novel coronavirus was confirmed in Riverside County.
6 a.m.
Riverside County officials say the county is set to open its second drive-up testing facility on Saturday. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore. Testing is free, and you do not need a doctor's permission -- but you do need to call and make an appointment. More information here.
March 19, 2020
8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Unified School District has established a fund-raising effort for the public to help students who are most in need. LA Students Most in Need will help provide meals and supplies for students and family members. The fund has already gotten contributions of $250,000 each from the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation, the Ballmer Group and Richard Lovett, president of Creative Artists Agency. In addition, Matthew McConaughey and Creative Artists Agency are providing support to the fund and the school district. To contribute to LA Students Most in Need, click here.
8 p.m.
The number of cases in Ventura County has increased to 17, up from 13 the previous day. Eleven of the cases are ages 18-16, one case is under age 17 and five cases are over 65. The cases are spread among seven different cities.
6 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide "stay at home" order. The order, which goes into effect on Thursday, March 19 until further notice, shuts down all non-essential businesses. Essential services such as gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and banks will remain open. Newsom has predicted the state could potentially see more than half of its residents infected with coronavirus over the next eight weeks.
5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County and city officials issued a "Safer at Home" order, ordering nonessential businesses to close if their employees can't work from home and telling local residents to stay at home as much as possible.
4:15 p.m.
Officials announced a second LAPD employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee is a member of the department's senior staff who started having flu-like symptoms last week. The employee is resting at home and is expected to make a full recovery. All of the work spaces associated with the employee were being disinfected.
12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday confirmed the second death related to the novel coronavirus as they announced 40 new cases, bringing the county's total to 230.
The individual was described as relatively young, between the 30 and 50 years old with an underlying health condition. That person was in the Pasadena area, according to county public health director Barbara Ferrer.
"As a general rule of thumb, you should assume that you may be infected, and that others around you may be infected. And therefore, act accordingly, take every precaution possible to avoid infecting others," she said.
March, 18, 2020
6 p.m.
The mayor of West Hollywood announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor John D'Amico said he found out from his healthcare provider Wednesday afternoon his test came back positive. He informed City Manager Paul Arevalo, who closed city facilities and ordered city employees to leave work. City facilities will be cleaned and operations will be shifted so employees can work remotely when possible. The mayor said he is resting at home and his husband is fine and is also quarantined at home.
5:30 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California has at least 598 cases of COVID-19.
There have been at least 12,600 people tested in California so far for coronavirus, Newsom said. Of those, 3,200 tests have not yet come back with results. He said the numbers are expected to continue rapidly increasing.
The state is also working to rapidly acquire medical supplies, protective equipment for workers and hospital beds for patients. They are also ramping up efforts to get the homeless off the streets by purchasing and distributing 1,300 trailers.
The state is also spending $50 million to acquire hotels and motels to use for health care and housing. Newsom said he spoke with President Trump and FEMA officials and the state has requested a range of assets including two mobile field hospitals that would each have a capacity of 496 beds.
5:20 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans to get the most vulnerable in the homeless population with pre-existing conditions off the streets and indoors. Los Angeles plans to open 6,000 beds at 42 recreation centers.
3:45 p.m.
Health officials announced there are 42 cases in Orange County, up 13 cases since the last report.
2:30 p.m.
All of the confirmed cases were being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer said.
Ferrer said she expects the numbers to continue increasing possibly for another 12 weeks.
"Because we cannot stop the spread of COVID-19, all of our strategies are aimed at slowing the spread," Ferrer said. "We need to work hard to make sure that happens."
March, 17, 2020
9:20 p.m.
UCLA confirmed a student has tested positive for COVID-19. The university said the student lives off-campus in non-university-owned housing, and is being treated at a hospital. It is the second case of coronavirus at the university.
8 p.m.
The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12 in California and 110 across the country. The virus has now been detected in all 50 states, after the state of West Virginia reported its first positive case.
5:30 p.m.
As businesses across the state shut down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is working to provide financial assistance to the city's small businesses.
The city is working on making $11 million available for microloans to help businesses with bills, payroll, rent and other expenses. Garcetti said he expects the program can help the city's 2,000 businesses weather the financial storm as an increasing set of restrictions are put in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
The city is also ordering a moratorium on evictions for commercial tenants. That follows an order the previous day preventing evictions for residential tenants.
"We all know that small businesses are the backbone of the Los Angeles economy," Garcetti said.
He urged Angelenos to continue to support local businesses by ordering food for delivery or takeout. He noted that delivery platforms like Grub Hub are waiving some of their fees for local businesses.
The city recently ordered restaurants to stop serving diners in-person but allowed them to continue serving through delivery, takeout and drive-thru.
4:55 p.m.
The City of Palm Springs on Tuesday issued a shelter-in-place order, advising all residents to limit their activities to only those essential to their daily lives and calling for all non-essential business in the area to close. The emergency order goes into effect Wednesday, March 18 and will remain in place until April 2.
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is predicting that many of the state's school districts will not reopen this school year. Districts representing more than 80% of the state's students have shut down, at least temporarily. But Newsom said the way the situation is progressing, he doesn't expect most of them to be able to reopen by the time school was slated to recess for summer.
He said he had to comfort his own young daughter recently when she was upset she couldn't see her friends at school.
"I told her honey I don't think the schools are gonna open again," Newsom said.
"Boy I hope I'm wrong, but I believe that to be the case, based on work we all have to do."
12:30 p.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County grew by 50 in one day, to reach 144 total so far, officials said Tuesday.
County public health director Barbara Ferrer said the number of cases is expected to continue to increase as the county's public and private labs ramp up their ability to test people. She said it would take at least 3-4 weeks for the county's social distancing efforts to make a noticeable impact on the spread of the coronavirus.
"Every day we increase our capacity to do more testing here in the county," Ferrer said.
She made the announcement as county officials also said they were working to impose a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in Los Angeles County, as authorized Monday statewide by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the moratorium will take effect retroactively from March 4 until May 31. During that time, evictions and commercial evictions will not be allowed in the county. Rent is still due, but tenants will have six months after the end of the period to pay back rent.
The county is looking for other ways to help local small business. The county Department of Consumer & Business Affairs is providing information on its website here.
The county has also set up a website for the latest coronavirus information here.
12 p.m.
Also Tuesday in Ventura County, health officials on Tuesday announced that the number of total coronavirus cases in Ventura County has risen to 11 as local, state and federal officials race to mitigate the effects of the worldwide pandemic.
According to vcemergency.com, an official county website, one person has tested positive after 193 were tested. Ten presumptive positive tests are awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Twenty-five travelers who have demonstrated no symptoms are on home quarantine or isolation, the website said.
11 a.m.
A third person died in the Coachella Valley area of Riverside County due to the coronavirus, Riverside County Public Health reported Tuesday.
March, 16, 2020
10 p.m.
Long Beach will close bars, nightclubs, breweries and wineries. Restaurants and food-serving locations will only be allowed to serve on a takeout and delivery basis. Gyms, other fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and large entertainment facilities will also close. No gatherings of more than 50 people in enclosed spaces will be allowed. The restrictions are in place from March 17 at 12 a.m. through at least March 31.
7 p.m.
San Bernardino County reported its second case of coronavirus. COVID-19 was diagnosed in a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions who had come into contact with people who had recently traveled from Washington state.
5:40 p.m.
Riverside County health officials confirmed two deaths associated with novel coronavirus, marking the first such deaths in the county. The deaths were reported from Coachella Valley.
5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city is going to cease many parking enforcement activities amid the coronavirus crisis. City parking enforcement will no longer give out tickets for street sweeping violations, as well as tickets around closed schools when parents and students are picking up meals. No tickets will be given out or towing ordered for abandoned vehicles and oversized vehicle overnight parking violations.
The city will also put a freeze on increases in parking fines and will extend deadlines for payments until July 1.
Enforcement at meters will remain in place, to encourage turnover at businesses, particularly those now relying on takeout and delivery. Other enforcement will remain in place for situations that involve health, safety and emergency access, such as colored curbs.
5:30 p.m.
Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser announced the first two deaths associated with coronavirus (COVID-19). Both deaths occurred among patients in the Coachella Valley.
"Our thoughts are with the families of the two patients," said Kaiser. "Sadly, these outcomes are expected as we face a serious challenge and continue to make the necessary decisions to protect the health of the community."
12:30 p.m.
As health officials on Monday confirmed 25 new cases in L.A. County, public health director Barbara Ferrer estimated that it would take at least three weeks of social distancing for a decline in novel coronavirus cases to occur across the region.
Ferrer said two of newly confirmed cases are hospitalized, adding that there may be people infected everywhere in the county. Five of the county's cases are assumed to be a result of community transmission.
"If something is not an essential activity, I urge you not to do it," Ferrer said, adding that the county saw 41 confirmed cases within the last 48 hours.
L.A. County officials on Monday also announced that all bars and gyms would be closed. Restaurants will only be offering take-out.
The number of cases in Riverside County rose to 14 on Saturday after two new patients were positively diagnosed.
11 a.m.
As the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak becomes more prominent across Southern California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced an increase in patrols and efforts to reduce the department's in-custody population to curb the potential spread of the virus. In order to mitigate the risk of the spread of infection throughout the jail system, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department will be releasing people with less than 30 days left on their sentences. Deputies have also been instructed to cite and release people in select circumstances.
March 15, 2020
5:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles Police Department identified the first case involving one of its employees. A uniformed supervisor in the Pacific Division tested positive after exhibiting flu-like symptoms around March 5. His condition was described as improving and he was expected to make a full recovery. The department is cleaning and disinfecting the employee's work area. No other personnel in the Pacific Division have exhibited symptoms.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials say the total number of cases has increased to 69. Among those cases, 10 are likely due to community transmission. Five of the cases confirmed on Sunday were hospitalized, health officials said.
Regarding the new cases, the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department said:
"As more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's health director. "Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize strain on our healthcare system and other service providers."
San Bernardino County health officials confirmed their first case of coronavirus on Sunday.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health said the case appeared in a Kaiser patient in Fontana who returned from London last week. A test was administered by Quest Diagnostics on March 12 and the results were reported to health officials on Sunday.
7:55 a.m.
Health officials said a child believed to have been infected with COVID-19 has tested negative and does not have the virus. The child was being treated at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The child, who is a Ventura County resident, was a presumptive case announced on Friday.
March 14, 2020
5:50 p.m.
All 86 public libraries across Los Angeles County will be closed starting Sunday, March 15 through the end of the month to help prevent the spread of the virus. Due dates for borrowed books and other items will be automatically extended and no late fees will be assessed. Digital services ranging from e-books to digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines will remain available online.
4 p.m.
The first case of novel coronavirus through community spread in Long Beach was announced Saturday. Health officials were not able to determine a source of exposure for the individual, a woman in her 60s, who was hospitalized in stable condition. Officials were investigating to determine where the woman might've been exposed to the illness. The total number of confirmed cases in Long Beach stands at 5.
2:11 p.m.
March 13, 2020
3:40 p.m.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles has confirmed that it is treating a patient with COVID-19. The patient, a child between the ages of 6 and 9, is in fair condition and has no history of travel. The patient is also receiving care for an unrelated underlying condition that most likely made the child vulnerable to the virus, according to a hospital statement.
2:30 p.m.
Orange County health officials announced three new cases, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases to nine. Authorities said six cases have been tested by the county and confirmed by CDC, and three cases tested positive by the county but the CDC confirmation is still pending.
9:30 a.m.
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced it will close its doors for two weeks starting Monday. The LAUSD, which is the second largest school district in the nation, joins many schools in the region who are taking similar steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
During the closure, the school will have 40 resource centers open to provide supervision as well as meals for students who do not have access to proper nutrition at home. Instruction will happen online, and the LAUSD will work with PBS to provide classes on TV.
8:30 a.m.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced new liturgical accommodations, including a dispensation from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass for the next three weeks, to limit the spread of coronavirus. Archbishop José H. Gomez said attendance at any Mass in the archdiocese should be limited to 250 people, in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom's recommendation, and that nonessential group meetings and retreats would be suspended.
March 12, 2020
4 p.m.
Long Beach officials ordered the cancellation of all large-scale events through April - including the city's annual Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19. The lengthy list of canceled events includes Disney on Ice and Shen Yun 2020. Here's a full list of SoCal event closures and cancellations due to the novel coronavirus.
1:35 p.m.
12 p.m.
L.A. County Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said there is a backlog in testing for coronavirus. She said her department has only done 100 tests in the last week and is facing a serious backlog. She urged people to use commercial labs for testing until the county can purchase more machines. She also disputed statements from President Trump that travelers who enter the country are being tested for coronavirus. At LAX, she said, travelers are being screened, but not tested, for the virus. The airport doesn't have the capacity to do testing on a massive scale and it takes time to get results back.
12 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday announced a multi-point plan, including banning non-city employees from City Hall, in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped Southern California and the world. The new measures came as health officials said the number of cases in Los Angeles County had risen to at least 32. Garcetti said he had ordered all city department to postpone or cancel all non-essential public events or group activities that require close contact and meetings of 50 people or more.
11:51 a.m.
March 11, 2020
4:32 p.m.
3:40 p.m.
1:13 p.m.
5:42 a.m.
March 10, 2020
4:16 p.m.
10:24 a.m.
March 9, 2020
5:48 p.m.
5:25 p.m.
5:02 p.m.
12:57 p.m.
Feb. 11, 2020
Feb. 5, 2020
4 p.m.
Jan. 26, 2020
10:46 a.m.
