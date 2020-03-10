Coronavirus Southern California update: Garcetti issues order on events of 50 or more people, bans non-employees from LA City Hall

Los Angeles County: 28 confirmed cases

Orange County: 6 cases (4 confirmed, 2 presumptive)

Riverside County: 8 confirmed cases

San Bernardino County: 0 cases

San Diego County: 5 presumptive case

Ventura County: 1 confirmed case

March 10, 2020

March 9, 2020

Feb. 11, 2020

Feb. 5, 2020

Jan. 26, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday announced a multi-point plan, including banning non-city employees from City Hall, in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped Southern California and the world.Flanked by county officials at a morning news conference, Garcetti said he had ordered all city department to postpone or cancel all non-essential public events or group activities that require close contact and meetings of 50 people or more.He ordered a similar ban at city-owned properties and events involving vulnerable individuals who are 60 or older. City managers were instructed to stagger visitors at public buildings to no more than 50 at a time, with appropriate physical distance in waiting lines.The festival organizers confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously." Organizers say Coachella will take place October 9-11 & October 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place October 23-25. They also said that tickets purchased for the original April dates will be honored for the reschedule October dates, but that ticket holders can also get refunds if they are unable to attend.The spreading virus has also prompted entertainment organizers to postpone and cancel several events in Southern California. Pearl Jam has announced that it is postponing its April concert series at the Forum, RuPaul's DragCon LA was canceled, and the LA Times Festival of Books has been pushed back from April to October.The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to consider an emergency declaration at a Tuesday meeting, although district leaders say there is no evidence that the virus has impacted LAUSD schools.At Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Service Employees International Union workers held a news conference to express concern that they were given "inadequate training and equipment for the first several weeks of coronavirus spread." The union said workers will distribute their own equipment to other workers throughout the day.Concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus have prompted fan favorite shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" to take extra precautions.A coalition of health care providers and non-profits is reaching out to immigrants who may be apprehensive to seek help in preventing the spread of coronavirus.A group of 13 Cal State Northridge students will self-isolate due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Orange County restaurant chain has begun checking customers temperatures as they walk through the door -- and a fever might disqualify some.Nearly 200 evacuees ended a two-week quarantine at a Riverside military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.A Korean Air flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where three passengers who had recently been in China were screened for the coronavirus, officials said.Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.